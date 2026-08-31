Grand Canyon Flash Floods Leave Over 20 Missing, One Dead; 62 Evacuated | X - Trending_Sid

More than 20 people were reportedly missing and one person was confirmed dead after a major flash flood swept through parts of Grand Canyon National Park in the US, carrying boulders, metal structures and other debris into the Colorado River.

The National Park Service said it was working with Arizona authorities to evacuate people and account for those in the affected areas. Authorities also sought information about the missing and hikers who were in the area. The body of a 46-year-old man was recovered, marking the first confirmed death.

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🚨 Flash Flood Rips through Phantom Ranch at Grand Canyon National Park



Aug 30, 2026



Urgent search underway for more than 20 people after Grand Canyon flash flood



Approximately 15 people may be missing and dozens have been evacuated following a flash flood in Grand… pic.twitter.com/22r2QWiwrM — Sid (@Trending_Sid) August 30, 2026

Flood Alters Grand Canyon Landscape

The flash flood began in Bright Angel Creek, which flows into the Colorado River, around 2.30 pm on Saturday. Torrents of water destroyed footbridges and significantly altered the landscape. Videos showed that the flooding appeared to have widened the creek bed and created what looked like a new river rapid.

"This is a reminder of what a dynamic and active landscape the Grand Canyon is," said Jack Schmidt, director of the Centre for Colorado River Studies at Utah State University.

Heavy Rain Triggers Sudden Flooding

Survivor Erica Viola told the Associated Press that she was at Bright Angel Campground when rain began on Saturday afternoon. She and around 50 other hikers watched the creek rise before debris, including what appeared to be a bunkhouse, began flowing past. The group was later airlifted to safety.

National Weather Service meteorologist Justin Johndrow in Flagstaff said about half an inch to one inch of rain fell within around 30 minutes over the rocky terrain, which has a steep drop in elevation.

"Most of it ran off instantly," Johndrow said.

The flooding occurred on the northern side of the Grand Canyon, where Bright Angel Creek descends from the North Rim to the Colorado River, dropping around 6,000 feet (1,828 metres).

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62 Evacuated From Phantom Ranch

As of Sunday morning, 62 people had been evacuated from Phantom Ranch, while more evacuations were planned. No injuries had been reported.

The National Park Service warned that thunderstorms and heavy rainfall could continue through Monday, potentially causing "additional flash flooding, debris flows, rockfall, and changing trail and river conditions."

Tourist Spots Shut, Rafting Halted

Bright Angel Campground, Phantom Ranch and parts of the North Kaibab Trail remained closed on Sunday as officials assessed the damage. Rafting trips on the Colorado River were also halted.