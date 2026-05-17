Delhi Rohini Court Erupts In Chaos As Judge & Lawyers Engage In Explosive Verbal Showdown | Video | X @PressSubodhJain

A video from Delhi’s Rohini Court showing a heated exchange between a judge and a group of lawyers has gone viral on social media, drawing strong reactions from the legal community.

The incident took place during a court hearing, where an argument broke out between an Additional District Judge and members of the Bar Association. In the video, several lawyers can be seen inside the courtroom as the confrontation grows increasingly tense.

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Reports claim that both sides exchanged sharp remarks during the argument, and one of the lawyers allegedly referred to the judge as an “addict.” Court staff later stepped in to calm the situation and stop it from escalating further.

After the video surfaced online, the Coordination Committee of all District Court Bar Associations in Delhi issued a statement criticising the alleged behaviour of DJ-04 Rakesh Kumar-V of Rohini Court’s North-West District. The committee called the conduct during the proceedings “highly objectionable” and said the behaviour toward an advocate, who is also the president of the Rohini Court Bar Association, was unacceptable.

The committee has demanded strict action against the judicial officer involved, saying that any conduct that affects the dignity of the judiciary should not be ignored. It also urged the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court to take necessary steps to prevent such incidents from happening again.

The viral courtroom video has now sparked a wider conversation online about professional conduct, courtroom discipline, and growing tensions within parts of the legal system.