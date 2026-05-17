Fact Check: Is Delhi's Posh Jor Bagh Being Renamed Anupam Colony? NDMC VC Issues Important Clarification

ANI

A social media exchange involving Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and New Delhi Municipal Council Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal triggered widespread confusion online after claims surfaced suggesting that Delhi’s upscale Jor Bagh colony had been renamed “Anupam Colony”.

The buzz began after Chaturvedi shared a post on X that read, “From Jor Bagh to Anupam Colony. The flaunting rights just taken away from Delhi’s poshest colony.” The post quickly gained traction, with many social media users assuming that the prestigious South Delhi neighbourhood had officially undergone a name change.

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NDMC Issues Clarification

Responding to the viral speculation, Chahal clarified that the NDMC poster being circulated did not announce any renaming exercise.

According to him, “Anupam Colony” is merely a certification tag awarded to colonies that achieve high standards in decentralised waste management and sustainable living practices.

He stated that the official name of the colony remains Jor Bagh and that the initiative is part of NDMC’s broader sustainability programme.

The declaration ceremony is scheduled to take place at Jor Bagh on 17 May 2026 and will also include a tree plantation drive under the campaign “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”.

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What The ‘Anupam Colony’ Tag Means

The NDMC’s Anupam Colony initiative focuses on promoting self sustainable and zero waste residential communities.

Colonies receiving the tag are expected to ensure complete waste segregation at source, process wet and horticultural waste within the locality through composting units, and use mechanised dust free cleaning systems.

The initiative also aims to minimise waste being transported to landfills by encouraging localised waste processing solutions.

Several other residential areas, including New Moti Bagh, Kaka Nagar, Bapu Dham and Aradhana Cooperative Housing Society, have already received the certification.

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Priyanka Chaturvedi Reacts Again

Following the clarification, Chaturvedi posted another message acknowledging the misunderstanding.

She wrote that she had been informed the move was not a renaming exercise but an initiative recognising societies that are setting benchmarks for self sustainable and zero waste living.

“Well done Jor Bagh. The bragging rights get more weightier now,” she added in a lighter tone.