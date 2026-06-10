Delhi Road Rage: Man Breaks Helmet On Uber Bike Rider's Head Over Minor Dispute; Female Passenger Shares Horrific Account - Video

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New Delhi: An incident concerning women's safety has come to light from Rohini Sector 18–19 in Delhi. A young woman posted a video describing how her Uber bike taxi rider was assaulted by another man during a road rage incident.

In the video, the woman claims that she was returning from a shoot and heading towards a metro station when she booked an Uber bike taxi. She further stated that the Uber bike subsequently collided with another motorcycle.

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She said that both drivers were at fault, but the dispute could have been solved by talking. However, the man dismounted from his bike and thrashed the Uber driver, as claimed by the woman in the viral video.

Notably, the start of the video shows the man smashing a helmet on the man's head with brute force. The woman has claimed that pieces of the broken helmet spilled over onto her, resulting in her getting hurt.

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The video posted on the X account "@gharkekalesh" has claimed the vehicle number of the accused as DL11PH6197.

The exact date of the incident is not known, and Uber has also not yet publicly reacted to the video. The video has garnered more than 13.4K views in just a few hours of being posted.