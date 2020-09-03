Delhi Riots 2020: Writer files complaint against Bloomsbury, Aatish Taseer, William Dalrymple, Saket Gokhale and others

What are the charges?

As per the complaint, while Bloomsbury Publishing India has been charged with criminal breach of trust, cheating, mischief, misappropriation of property under Sections 403, 405, 406, 409, 415, 420, 425, 426 of IPC. The complaint adds that it had expunged the work and efforts of the writers, and without their knowledge or consent, leaked a PDF version of the book in public.

"...for the offence of illegal receipt and retention of stolen property by Mrs. Nandini Sundar, The Quint, Newslaundry knowing and having reason to believe the same to be stolen property under Sections , 379 410, 411 of the IPC, 1860 read with Section 72 of the Information Technology Act, 2000," the notice adds.

It also names Aatish Tasser, William Dalrymple, Saket Gokhale, Arfa Khanum Sherwani and Meena Kandasamy for "offences of criminal intimidation and statements creating and promoting enmity, hatred, and ill will between classes under Sections 503, 505, 295A of the Indian Penal Code" and alleges copyright infringement.

What has been the reaction?

Following the news, Kandasamy tweeted that "we will not allow literature and publishing to platform hate", while Saket Gokhale shared excerpts from the complaint pointing out that dissenters had been termed the "urban naxal gang".

"These people are clowns, @meenakandasamy . Not surprised they’d come after us like this. I’ll be taking up the issue of this book with @DGPMaharashtra. Publishers withdrawing the book isn’t enough. Time we held the authors criminally accountable for what they wrote," he tweeted.

"Now getting called URBAN NAXAL gang. I am so happy to be on such terrific company," Kandasamy responded.