Delhi Riots 2020: Garuda Prakashan responds to Nandini Sundar’s legal notice; calls it 'harassment'

Reportedly, Sundar had served a “cease and desist” legal notice against the publishing house.

Now, on Thursday, the organisation wondered why the facts were "so challenging for them".

"There are powerful forces trying hard to block the release of Delhi Riots 2020. Why are the facts it reveals so challenging for them?" the publishing house quoted company CEO Sankrant Sanu as saying.

"Garuda Prakashan has a vision of bringing fact-based authentic content fearlessly. We will continue to do so, no matter how many challenges we have to face," it countered.

In the article quoted by the publishing house in its tweet, Sanu wonders on what basis the cease and desist notice had been sent. "The irony is that Garuda Prakashan has not yet released any copy of the book to the public. How did they obtain a copy of a book which is not yet released. What is the basis on which a cease and desist notice is being sent," he was quoted as asking. "Clearly the aim is harassment and intimidation of a small publisher."

"The ecosystem is powerful, with worldwide connections, funding. Practically all major media worldwide, publishing, continues to push a one-sided story which demonizes Hindus. And even in India these forces are so strong," he added in a tweet from his handle.