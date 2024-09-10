Delhi: Rickshaw Puller Dies Of Electric Shock From Hanging Cable Of Electric Pole In Karol Bagh; Shocking Video Surfaces

Rickshaw puller died after getting electrocuted in Delhi's Karol Bagh on Tuesday, September 10 | X | @Chhotukingoffi1

Delhi, September 10: In a shocking incident reported from Delhi's Karol Bagh, a man died after he was electrocuted after coming in contact with an electric pole. The incident took place on the evening of Tuesday (September 10) in the Nai Walan locality of Karol Bagh.

As per reports, the man who died after getting electrocuted worked as a rickshaw puller.

Videos that emerged after the incident indicated that the man died after coming in contact with the electric pole which had electricity wires coiled to it.

The videos and eyewitnesses suggest that the death was yet another case of civic apathy.

After the man was electrocuted, two men after ensuring he was taken away from the pole rushed him to a nearby hospital.

However, he was declared brought dead by the hospital.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Death Of Three Civil Service Aspirants In July

In July, three civil service aspirants died after the basement of a building where a coaching centre used to run was flooded following heavy rain. The incident took place at the Rau's IAS Study Circle in the Old Rajinder Nagar area.

The incident had caused massive uproar and led to protests resulting in action against coaching centers running classes and libraries in the basement.