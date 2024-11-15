Delhi: Retired Man From Rohini Duped Of ₹10 Crore In Cyber Fraud

Representational Image |

Delhi: A retired 70-year-old engineer from Rohini in Delhi was trapped in a cyber fraud and conned of Rs 10 crore and 30 lakh.

As per information from police officials, the victim, an alumnus of a prestigious college, held top positions in several companies and had received a call from thugs regarding a courier that had been delivered in his name.

As soon as the victim attended the call and followed the instructions of the thugs, personal information of the victim was asked after which he was threatened and informed that a parcel of banned medicines from Taiwan had been delivered in his name, and an FIR would be made filed against him.

Further, the thugs threatened the victim that to escape, he would have to lock himself in a room and sit in front of the camera of his mobile or laptop.

On following the instructions, a policeman impersonating himself as the Mumbai Police talked to the victim and in the name of helping him, made him deposit Rs 10 crore and 30 lakh in his bank account which were then transferred by the thugs to different bank accounts.

Upon realization of a huge fraud, the victim contacted the police for help, soon after which the case was handed over to the cyber team.

The cyber team has frozen an amount of Rs 60 lakh as of now.

Efforts are being made to trace out the remaining amount. Further investigation is underway.

