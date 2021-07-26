Delhi reports mild tremors, Metro services disrupted and commuters on a long wait

New Delhi: After mild tremors were reported at around 6.42 am in the national capital, metro services at many stations were halted and passengers were left stranded on Monday.

The disruption in metro services resulted in long queues at various metro stations in Delhi on Monday.

This comes on a day when the Delhi Metro allowed metro trains to operate with full capacity starting today.

"Mild tremors were confirmed around 6.42 am (today). As a standard procedure, trains were run on cautionary speed and stationed at next platform. The services are now running normally," said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Commuters were seen in multiple queues outside Badarpur Border metro station.