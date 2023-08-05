Delhi Rains: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls in Many Parts After Heavy Rain Lashes National Capital (Videos)

Delhi Rains | Twitter | ANI

New Delhi, August 5: Heavy rain lashed the national capital on Saturday, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of the city. Waterlogging was reported at the Badarpur metro station, RK Puram, and AIIMS, while massive snarls were witnessed at the Mathura Road, Mehrauli, Peeragarhi in the morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana will experience light to moderate scattered rainfall with fairly widespread occurrences from Friday to Sunday.

Following the rainfall, the minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday dipped to 25 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average. The IMD has predicted moderate rain through the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday morning was recorded at 100 per cent.

