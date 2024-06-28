Delhi Rains: SP MP Ramgopal Yadav Avoids Stepping Into Flooded Water, Gets Lifted By Supporters To Get Inside Car; BJP Reacts To Viral Video

Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav on Friday was seen getting a 'lift' that helped him get inside his vehicle as water collected inside and outside the premises of his house following heavy rains in Delhi. The video of Ramgopal Yadav lifted by his supporters to get inside the car went viral on social media.

However, the BJP and several netizens hit out at the SP MP after the video showing him lifted by his supporters went viral. Netizens said that Ramgopal Yadav made his supporters lift him and help him reach his vehicle as he didn't want to step in the flood waters.

"Exploitation of people is socialism," posted BJP's Amit Malviya posting the video.

Several netizens also took potshots at Ramgopal Yadav after the video went viral.

Rain water accumulated inside the premises of Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav's residence in Delhi being pumped out.

(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/iTLo2apS8g — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 28, 2024

A netizen commented that the leader didn't want to get his shoes dirty and hence he opted for the lift.

Talking of water logging in Delhi, the capital city witnessed flooded streets and house after Delhi received heaviest rainfall recorded within 24 hours in 88 years. This was the heaviest rain witnessed in Delhi since 1932 and it threw the city off track. Not just Ramgopal, houses of various political leaders was seen inundated in flood waters.