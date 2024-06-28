Delhi-NCR Rain Havoc: Heartbreaking Video Shows Elderly Woman Collecting Pieces Of Broken Clay Products, Says Stock Washed Away In Heavy Showers

Laxmi Devi said that she lost all the stock in the Delhi rains | X | ANI

New Delhi, June 28: As heavy rain lashed Delhi early Friday morning, waterlogging was witnessed in many parts and areas of the city that led to a flood-like situation. The heavy rains and the subsequent water-logging affected the lives of people and various businesses in the capital. One such scene was witnessed in Paharganj area, where an elderly woman was seen collecting the remains and parts of clay products after much of the stock was washed away following the heavy rains.

Along with her, the other shopkeepers who sell their products and run their livelihood from the clay products sold on the footpath in Paharganj area were also affected as the heavy rains washed away the clay products.

A video on social media X showed the woman collecting whatever was left on the road of the broken clay products from her stock. The lady picked and kept aside the pieces carefully on the road as vehicles zoomed past her on the street filled with water at several spots. The clay product sellers continued collecting the clay pieces from the water-filled street as people are seen walking on the footpath.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The woman identified herself as Laxmi Devi. She said that stock close to Rs 20,000 was washed away and that she could hardly recover anything. She said that the rain caused her massive loss and that they had never experienced anything like this.

Laxmi Devi said that it has been a family business and that it was for the first time that they experienced such a huge loss. The products sold by her are bought from various cities, she informed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday took stock of the situation in Delhi after hours-long rain brought the city to a standstill and directed officials to set up an emergency control room and deploy static pumps to address waterlogging reports.