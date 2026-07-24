Delhi Protest: CJP Plans Legal Action Against Police Officers Over Alleged Assault | VIDEO | X - PTI

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das on Friday announced that the party will launch a website to identify police officers who allegedly assaulted peaceful protesters during the July 20, 2026 protest in Delhi. He said the party would seek registration of FIRs against the officers and move court if the Delhi Police failed to act.

Addressing supporters, Das said protesters would be asked to upload photographs and videos of police personnel who allegedly attacked them during the protest. "Our Cockroach Janta Party team will release them and identify them. We will identify every single police officer and file a complaint against them, saying that an FIR should be filed against them. If the Delhi Police does not file an FIR against such terrorists, we will go to the court," he said.

VIDEO | CJP spokesperson Saurav Das says, "We are launching a website where injured protesters and those who were assaulted by the police can upload pictures of the police personnel involved. We will file complaints against them and move the court if the Delhi Police does not… pic.twitter.com/slneNlOmzp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2026

Party vows legal action

Das said the party would approach the court to obtain orders directing the registration of FIRs against the police officers concerned. He alleged that officers used excessive force against peaceful protesters during the July 20 demonstration.

"Every single officer, who directly attacked the children, smashed their heads, broke their arms and legs, slapped them, molested and sexually assaulted young girls, we have warned every single police officer that we will not keep quiet. We will remember everything," Das said.

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Nationwide protests continue

The party also said it had called for peaceful protests across the country and claimed demonstrations were taking place in more than 150 cities and districts. Das said protests were being held in districts, villages and cities across the country.

"Today, all over the country, in every district, in every village, in every city, we have called for a peaceful protest... More than 150 protests are already taking place in cities and districts... today protests are going to take place in every district of the country," Das said.