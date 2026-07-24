Bihar Assembly Adjourned Amid Uproar Over Jehanabad Police Firing During Student Protests | X - IANS

Patna: Bihar assembly witnessed noisy scenes on Friday over police firing during student protests in Jehanabad against alleged NEET examination irregularities, forcing the adjournment of the house until 12 noon, just five minutes into proceedings.

Soon after the house assembled, RJD MLA Alok Mehta raised the issue of the police firing during Thursday's protest in Jehanabad, alleging that students had been fired upon.

His remarks triggered strong protests from BJP legislators, who argued that those involved in what they described as murderous attacks on police personnel and public representatives could not be termed students.

Jehanabad, Bihar: SP Jehanabad Kiran Kumar says, "The organisers had informed us about the protest. However, a large crowd gathered suddenly and the situation turned unruly. For nearly an hour, the protest remained peaceful. Later, when the protesters moved towards Kako Mod and… pic.twitter.com/6aPjwJ81DO — IANS (@ians_india) July 23, 2026

LJP (Ram Vilas) MLA Raju Tiwari also demanded that the assembly adopt a censure resolution over the violence that took place during the student protest in Patna on Wednesday.

Speaker Prem Kumar appealed to members of both the treasury and opposition benches to maintain order and allow the House to conduct its scheduled business. However, the protests intensified as ruling party legislators objected to Mehta's statement, insisting that those responsible for life-threatening attacks on police personnel and elected representatives should not be identified as students.

These visuals are from Bihar Jehanabad student protest ..

According to few sources security personnel have to fire 30 rounds to disburse the mob

Students stay away from such violent protest ..🤕



Locals please verify it https://t.co/qxgb5ud8Tw — Panic_creator (@Panic_creaqc) July 23, 2026

As the uproar continued, several MLAs entered the well of the House, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the Assembly until 12 noon.

Meanwhile, Jehanabad Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar told newspersons that police fired around 20–30 rounds into the air to bring the situation under control. "Our personnel were significantly outnumbered by the crowd, so proportionate force had to be used," the SP said.

Amid heightened security concerns, several legislators from both the ruling alliance and the opposition removed party flags from their vehicles before reaching the assembly on Friday due to the ongoing student protests.

Meanwhile, police have also released photographs of more than 250 protesters allegedly involved in violence and vandalism during demonstrations across different districts.

In Muzaffarpur, police announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to the identification of those accused of participating in the violence.

On the other hand, Bihar home department has temporarily suspended internet-based social media and messaging services in the Town-1 and Town-2 police sub-divisions of Muzaffarpur. The restrictions came into effect at 12:30 pm on July 24 and will remain in force until 10:00 am on July 26, 2026, to curb the spread of rumours following the recent student protests and the ensuing unrest.