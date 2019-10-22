Delhi pollution levels increase; air in Lodhi road swings into 'Poor' category of AQI

India’s capital, New Delhi’s air continues to deteriorate and become more non-livable for its residents. According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data, the major pollutant PM 2.5 at 209 is in the 'Poor' category, in Lodhi Road area.

As a yearly tradition, soon after Dussehra, the people of Delhi experience burning sensations due to the overboard pollution. People are finding it more and more difficult to live in Delhi with the never decreasing pollution level. he Central environment secretary has said that to keep a check on the air pollution in the national capital, two things are required, first is to keep a check on the dust emission and second, being waste burning.

In a very hopeful attempt, Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, announces the Odd-even scheme to curb pollution from Delhi’s traffic. Kejriwal announced details of its odd-even traffic rule last week which would be implemented for 12 days from November. Kejriwal had said, "Odd-even scheme will be implemented from 4th November to 15th November. The scheme will also include vehicles coming from other states, and only be implemented on non-transport 4-wheeled vehicles, 2-wheelers will be exempted."

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 falls in the bracket of ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 are considered as ‘severe’.