Delhi Police Trains 1,500 Teachers, 3,500 People Under Child Safety Awareness Month | X - IANS

New Delhi, July 2: The Delhi Police on Thursday said as part of the Child Safety Awareness Month observed across the national capital, more than 1,500 teachers were trained as master trainers and over 3,500 people received self-defence training.

Delhi: Under Child Safety Awareness Month, police on Thursday organised a special self-defence programme at TSR Point, Mansingh Road, India Gate. The aim of the programme was to make children and youth aware of self-defence and to empower them with essential skills to protect… pic.twitter.com/j2tPDU74JR — IANS (@ians_india) July 2, 2026

A police officer said the two-day Training of Trainers (ToT) programme, which concluded on Thursday, trained 1,509 teachers from about 1,000 government schools through physical sessions, while teachers from other schools participated online.

The trained teachers will now act as master trainers and impart child safety awareness to other teachers and students in their respective schools, the officer said.

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Training And Outreach

As part of the initiative, the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) has prepared weekly digital resource material for weekend activities involving parents.

Teachers were also briefed on recent guidelines issued by the Delhi Education Department and informed that district-level committees comprising officials from the education department, police and other agencies will begin physical inspections of schools next week.

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The officer said more than 3,500 participants attended self-defence training camps organised at multiple locations across Delhi.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)