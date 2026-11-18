Delhi Police Tells Supreme Court Social Media Reel-Makers Cannot Claim Same Protections As Journalists During Protests | X - Maratha__Newz

The Delhi Police has told the Supreme Court that social media influencers, reel-makers and content creators cannot automatically claim the same protection granted to journalists covering protests. While individuals have the right to gather and report news, they must comply with the law and police directions, it said.

The submission came in an affidavit filed in response to petitions concerning protests organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in Delhi. Protesters had demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Bar & Bench reports.

Journalists Protected, But What About Reel-Makers?

During earlier hearings, the Supreme Court had warned the Delhi Police against obstructing journalists after several reporters complained of being prevented from performing their duties.

BIG BREAKING 🚨 Delhi Police says "Reel makers and Content creators not protected under guidelines for journalists"You can’t become journalist by having mic & camera https://t.co/WveQJRAYUV — Maratha Newzz (@Maratha__Newz) November 18, 2026

The police denied deliberately interfering with journalists but argued that the Court’s protection did not automatically extend to influencers and reel-makers.

“The Delhi Police has, at no point, sought to obstruct, impede or interfere with the bona fide discharge of journalistic duties, whether during the protests in question or otherwise,” the affidavit stated.

Police Draw Line Between Journalism And Content Creation

The police argued that journalists performing professional duties must be distinguished from people creating social media content. It said the Court’s directions did not exempt reel-makers or influencers from laws governing prohibited assemblies.

The affidavit questioned whether individuals who create and commercially exploit social media videos should be treated as journalists, saying the issue remains unsettled.

The police also claimed that some protesters carried cameras and microphones and falsely identified themselves as journalists, making it difficult for officers to distinguish reporters from content creators.

“The predominant intent behind the activity may be the decisive factor,” the affidavit said.

Independent Journalists Also Have Rights

The police acknowledged that constitutional freedom to gather, record and publish news extends to independent journalists, freelancers, ordinary citizens and individuals reporting through YouTube or other digital platforms.

It said this freedom cannot be denied merely because someone lacks Press Information Bureau (PIB) accreditation, a press card or employment with a recognised news organisation.

However, such individuals must follow general laws and lawful police directions. The distinction raises questions about how journalism should be identified in an age when news reporting increasingly takes place on digital platforms.

Police Respond To Sexual Harassment Allegations

The affidavit also addressed allegations of harassment and detention made by journalists covering the protests.

Three journalists had accused a police officer of sexual harassment during an incident on October 3. According to the police, two did not wish to pursue their complaints, while the third did not participate in the enquiry.

The police claimed that closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage revealed no act of sexual harassment.

“Thus, on the basis of the material presently available, the specific allegations could not be corroborated,” the affidavit stated, adding that the complaints had been filed and the matter closed.

Police Deny Deliberately Detaining Reporters

The affidavit referred to an incident involving Peek TV reporters who were allegedly dragged and detained. The police said a Deputy Commissioner of Police later met them and expressed regret.

It also rejected allegations by The Caravan journalist Ryan Thomas, who claimed that officers assaulted and detained him on October 11. The police maintained that he was removed under statutory powers during crowd-control operations.

Regarding a journalist from The Hindu, the police said she was released once officers established her identity. Similarly, three Indian Express reporters were released after 45 minutes following verification of their credentials.

Police Reject Paranjoy Guha Thakurta’s Detention Claim

The Delhi Police denied illegally detaining journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta. Citing his account, it said he was not taken to a police station but driven around for approximately 20 minutes before being released about half a kilometre away at around 1 pm.

The affidavit also questioned whether journalist Shyam Meera Singh was reporting or participating in the protests.

According to the police, Singh admitted shouting slogans during a confrontation at Connaught Place and attempting to escape what he described as illegal detention at a police station.

The police argued that these statements indicated active participation rather than neutral reporting.

Police Deny Seizing Journalists’ Equipment

The Delhi Police denied seizing cameras or equipment belonging to journalists.

“It is submitted that no material or article was seized from any journalist,” the affidavit stated.

It said articles seized from others, including unclaimed mobile phones, were taken under statutory powers.

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Media Organisations Challenge Police Action

The petitions were filed by organisations including the Network of Women in Media, India, Free Speech Collective, Delhi Union of Journalists and Kerala Union of Working Journalists.

The petitioners cited the Supreme Court’s October 11 order directing that lawyers, journalists and other professionals should not be prevented from performing their duties. They argued that the police violated the order by allegedly obstructing, detaining and harassing journalists.

The Delhi Police has urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the petitions.

The dispute now centres on whether the protection granted to journalists should also extend to independent digital content creators, an issue the police has asked the Court to examine.