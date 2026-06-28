Delhi Police Seize 49,000 Litres Of Liquor, Beer Cans In Excise-Related Complaints On Muharram Day | FP photo

New Delhi: Delhi Police has launched an "Operation Shuddh Prahar" for tackling excise-related and complaints and seized 49,000 litres of liquor, along with 720 beer cans in separate cases on Friday.

The seizures were made on Muharram, which was a dry day.

DCP (North East District) Rahool Alwal said they launched 'Operation Shuddh Prahar' to take action on all excise-related cases and complaints.

"Following the recently conducted 'Operation Kavach' which involved further arrests and seizure actions, our district has launched 'Operation Shuddh Prahaar' to take action on cases and complaints related to excise. Muharram was also a dry day. We received several inputs regarding the illegal sale of liquor. Consequently, our police station staff and the district's Anti-Narcotics Squad (ANS) conducted various operations, resulting in five cases filed across five police stations. In total, we have seized 27,200 quarter bottles amounting to 49,000 litres of liquor, 720 beer cans, and approximately Rs 42,000 in cash," Alwal told ANI.

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According to Alwal, the biggest seizure came from Sonia Vihar, where police recovered 16,000 quarter bottles alone. Bhajanpura police station accounted for another crackdown with around 11,000 quarter bottles seized there.

Delhi Police earlier successfully conducted 'Operation Kavach 14.0,' a 48-hour mega enforcement drive, from June 22 to June 24, aimed at dismantling drug syndicates and organised crime modules.

According to an official statement released by the Delhi Police, the operation, which spanned across all 15 districts of Delhi, involved 4,035 simultaneous raids, leading to the arrest of hundreds of offenders and the seizure of a significant cache of narcotics and illegal weapons.

The crackdown focused heavily on the drug menace. In 212 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 255 narco-offenders were taken into custody. The police seized over 237 kg of Ganja, 5.1 kg of high-quality OG Ganja, 1.09 kg of Heroin, and quantities of Cocaine, MDMA, and Methamphetamine. Additionally, Rs 23.27 lakh in "drug money" was recovered during the raids.

Beyond narcotics, the operation targeted illegal arms and bootlegging. A total of 329 individuals were arrested in 315 cases under the Arms Act. The police also arrested 405 bootleggers and seized 53,448 quarters of illicit liquor.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)