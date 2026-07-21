Delhi Police Refutes CJP's Claims Of Peaceful Protester Detentions, Denial Of Legal Access | X @CJP_for_India & File Pic

New Delhi: A war of words erupted on social media on Tuesday after Saurav Das, the chief spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), alleged that the Delhi Police had detained hundreds of peaceful protesters and denied them access to legal counsel.

In a post on X, Das claimed that police had used "brute, borderline-lethal force" against demonstrators and alleged that lawyers were not being allowed to meet those detained. He further announced that he, along with fellow CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Deepak Baliyan, would stage a peaceful dharna outside the Delhi Police Headquarters at 8 pm if the "constitutional rights" of the alleged detainees were not upheld.

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Responding to the allegations, the official X handle of the Delhi Police issued a fact-check, dismissing the claims as "misleading and incorrect."

"Claims circulating on social media regarding persons being detained and denied access to lawyers are misleading and incorrect. It is clarified that no person is currently under detention," the police said in its statement.

The Delhi Police also urged social media users not to circulate unverified information and reiterated its appeal to rely only on official updates regarding law-and-order situations.