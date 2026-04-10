Delhi Police Raid Fake Healthcare Call Centre, Arrest 11 Including Kingpins

Delhi Police Arrests 11 Persons In Fake Weight-Loss Call Centre Scam Racket | AI - Representational Image

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested 11 persons, including two alleged kingpins, after they busted a fraudulent call centre operating from south Delhi's Govindpuri area, an official said on Friday.

The racket, run under the name Herbitecture Healthcare, allegedly duped people across the country by advertising weight-loss products on social media platforms and luring customers into making repeated payments, police in a statement said.

The action followed analysis of a cyber fraud complaint of Rs 13,200 registered on the NCRP portal by a Gurugram resident, which led police to a mule bank account used to siphon off funds from multiple victims, they said.

During the raid on Thursday, police found over 30 employees, including tele-callers, engaged in the operation. A total of 35 mobile phones, three laptops, a desktop, 15 SIM cards, returned parcels, and bank-related documents were seized.

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The police said the accused initially delivered products to gain trust before inducing victims to make further payments on false promises and then cutting off contact.

The arrested kingpins have been identified as Sandeep Chaudhary and Ashwini Kumar alias Tushar, both of whom had prior experience in similar operations. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

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