Delhi: Police officer rams six vehicles with his personal car in Dwarka; booked | ANI

Delhi: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police was booked after his speeding private car hit several vehicles in Delhi's Dwarka area leaving 5 people injured in the accident.

All injured were taken to local hospitals. The car hit the vehicles standing at the traffic light on Tuesday night including a PCR van. ASI is posted in the Outer district, the official said.

Case registered against an ASI of Delhi Police, posted in Outer dist for ramming 6 vehicles, including a PCR van, at a red light in Dwarka Mor area last night. He was travelling in his private car when the accident took place. 4 people incl ASI sustained injuries: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/2jFTW0c90Q — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

"He was traveling in his private car when the accident took place. 4 people including ASI sustained injuries. Legal action is being taken against him and his blood sample is taken for blood alcohol content analysis," the Delhi Police official said.

