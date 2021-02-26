Delhi Police junks reports of Arvind Kejriwal's Z-Plus security removal

"The security cover provided to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remains unchanged. There has been no reduction in the number of security personnel provided to him," he added.

Earlier, a few media portals had claimed that Kejriwal's Z-plus security was likely to be removed following his visit to Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj demanded that the Centre clarify the reasons behind the "petty decision" to reduce Kejriwal's security cover.

"The MHA has withdrawn four police commandos from Arvind Kejriwal's security. It's sad and regrettable that the Centre could compromise with someone's security like this," Bhardwaj said.

He said Kejriwal has been attacked several times in the past and, yet, his security cover comprises only six police commandos, which is negligible compared with that of other CMs or central government ministers.

Bhardwaj said the move comes two days after the AAP's "grand" performance in Gujarat civic body polls.

The AAP has won 27 seats in the municipal polls in Surat, where the party convener will attend a roadshow on Friday. Kejriwal had termed the party's success in Gujarat as the beginning of new politics in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)