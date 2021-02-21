Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal meets protesting farmers to discuss agri laws

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met a group of protesting farmers from Uttar Pradesh at the Vidhan Sabha to discuss the three contentious Central agricultural laws.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief met the farm leaders for lunch to dicuss the the new laws among other issues. There was, however, no clarity on the names of farm leaders, and the unions they belong to.

At least two ministers of Delhi government - Kailash Gehlot and Rajendra Pal Gautam - were present in the meeting.