Delhi Police Head Constable, Wife Found Dead In Narela Flat; Probe Underway | File Pic (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A Delhi Police head constable and his wife were found dead inside their flat in outer north Delhi's Narela on Saturday, with police saying the circumstances and sequence of events leading to the deaths were being investigated.

The deceased were identified as Head Constable Monu, around 40, posted in the North District, and his wife Meenu, 35, police said.

A PCR call was received around 1 pm regarding a flat that was locked from inside in the Narela area, following which police reached the spot, they said.

As the flat was locked from inside, entry was made with the assistance of the Fire Department, police said.

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The bodies of Monu and Meenu were found in the same room inside the flat, according to police. The couple's two children were away from home at the time of the incident, according to preliminary information. They later returned and found the flat locked from inside. After their knocks went unanswered, neighbours gathered at the spot, sources said.

The neighbours allegedly looked inside through a window and saw the woman lying dead, while Monu was found hanging, according to the preliminary account.

Police, however, did not confirm the sequence of events or the circumstances in which the couple died.

The Forensic Science Laboratory team, Crime Team and senior police officers visited the spot and examined the premises, police said.

The bodies have been shifted to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police are probing all possible circumstances surrounding the deaths, including whether any dispute preceded the incident, sources said.

Legal proceedings are underway and further investigation is being conducted to establish the sequence of events and the exact cause and circumstances of the deaths, police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)