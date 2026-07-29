Delhi Police Files FIR Over alleged Abusive Posts Targeting PM Modi, Seeks X Account Details | AI

The Delhi Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against seven to eight social media handles for allegedly posting derogatory, malicious and defamatory content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The case has been registered by the Special Cell's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit, which has also sought complete details of the account holders from social media platform X.

According to official sources, the IFSO has issued notices to X directing the platform to remove or disable access to the identified posts within three hours of receiving the notices. The platform has also been asked to preserve all related electronic records, including logs and subscriber information, to assist the investigation.

Crackdown on online content

The FIR has been registered under Sections 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 353(2) (circulating false information, rumours or alarming news, including through electronic media) and 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case stems from a complaint alleging that objectionable content targeting constitutional authorities was being circulated on X. Investigators are examining whether the posts attract offences under the BNS and other applicable legal provisions.

Some of the social media posts under scrutiny were uploaded during and after the July 20 Sansad Chalo protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party. According to officials, the posts contained abusive language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and security personnel. Officials also maintained that at least 65 protesters and more than 200 police personnel were injured during clashes that took place during the protest, PTI reports.

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Digital trail under scanner

As part of the investigation, the Delhi Police has sought complete subscriber details of the accounts under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The information sought includes names, addresses, contact details, email IDs, and login and logout records with date and time stamps. Police have also asked X to preserve any additional information that could aid the investigation for evidentiary purposes.

In a parallel move, the IFSO issued notices to X under the Information Technology Act and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, directing the platform to disable access to several identified URLs. The notices state that the content allegedly contained false, manipulated and objectionable material intended to defame public personalities.

According to the notices, the circulation of such content allegedly caused serious harm to the reputation, dignity and public image of the Prime Minister and had the potential to disturb public order and fuel unnecessary controversy. The police said the investigation is underway and that further action will be taken based on digital evidence and information received from the social media platform.