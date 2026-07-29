Delhi Police Rejects Gunshot Injury Claim In July 20 Protest, Cites Official Medical Report

Delhi Police said the official medical report found no evidence of a gunshot injury to a woman injured during the July 20 protest | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 29, 2026: Delhi Police has dismissed claims circulating on social media that a woman protester suffered a gunshot injury during the violence in central Delhi on July 20, saying the allegation is not supported by her official medical records.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the police said the woman's medico-legal certificate (MLC), prepared at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on July 20, records a lacerated wound in front of the right tragus (the area near the ear).

The injury has been described as blunt in nature and classified by doctors as simple. According to the medical opinion recorded in the MLC, there is no evidence of any gunshot injury.

Police Cite Medical Findings

Delhi Police said the medical findings contradict the claims being shared online and maintained that the allegation of a gunshot injury has no basis in the official medical document.

"The claim of gunshot injury is not supported by the medical findings on the MLC," the police said in its statement, urging people to verify information through authentic sources before sharing such claims on social media, PTI reported.

A senior police officer explained that an MLC is a medico-legal certificate prepared by doctors and shared with the police, forming the basis for further legal action in criminal cases.

Private Hospital Visit Mentioned

According to police sources, after leaving RML Hospital, the woman later approached a private hospital in Gurugram, where another medical document was prepared. However, the police reiterated that the original MLC prepared at the government hospital remains the official medical record in the case.

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Describing the allegations as baseless, Delhi Police said the MLC clearly records only a simple blunt-force injury near the woman's right ear and does not indicate any gunshot wound. The police also appealed to the public to rely on verified information instead of unconfirmed social media claims.

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