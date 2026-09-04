Delhi Police Detain Swatantra Bharadwaj In Bulandshahr Over Alleged Assault On CJP Protester Nishu Azad's Father

Delhi Police have detained right-wing social media influencer Swatantra Bharadwaj in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr in connection with the alleged assault on Sanjay Kumar, father of CJP protester Nishu Azad, during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar, officials said.

The development follows growing demands for action against Bharadwaj over the alleged assault on Kumar during a protest over examination paper leaks in June-July.

Viral Podcast Rekindles Controversy

The case recently returned to the spotlight after a podcast surfaced in which Bharadwaj allegedly claimed that he had “cracked” Kumar’s skull and avoided jail because of his political connections.

The purported remarks triggered protests and demands for immediate action against him.

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CJP leaders subsequently demonstrated outside Parliament Street Police Station, demanding Bharadwaj’s arrest. Police reportedly assured the protesters that action would be taken within 72 hours.

A delegation comprising CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president and MP Chandrashekhar Aazad, and the Delhi Youth Congress president met police officials at Parliament Street Police Station on Friday.

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The delegation sought stringent action in the case during discussions held in the presence of Additional DCP Manjeet Sharma.

Police had earlier reportedly agreed to consider adding stronger provisions to the FIR, including an attempt-to-murder charge and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Bharadwaj Claims Self-Defence

Bharadwaj has denied wrongdoing and maintained that he acted in self-defence after allegedly being surrounded during the confrontation.

Police had initially described Kumar’s head injuries as simple injuries sustained during a scuffle.

Bharadwaj’s detention in Bulandshahr marks a significant development in the case, which has attracted political attention following the viral podcast and subsequent protests demanding action against him.