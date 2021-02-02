Delhi Police Commissioner justifies barricading farmers' protest sites, says 'no one asked questions when we were attacked on Jan 26'

For the uninitiated, farmers' protest sites at Delhi's borders have turned into fortresses with police beefing up security and strengthening barricades.

Iron rods have been hooked between two rows of cement barriers on a flank of the main highway at the Singhu border to further restrict the movement of protesters, agitating against the Centre's new farm laws.

Another portion of the highway at the Delhi-Haryana border is practically blocked as a makeshift cement wall has come up there.

At Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, there are multi-layer barricades to stop the movement of vehicles. Barbed wire has also been put up to keep off people on foot.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre after the barricading. "GOI, Build bridges, not walls!" Gandhi said on Twitter posting pictures of barricades and road blocks at the farmer protest sites. "Modi style of governance -- Shut them up. Cut them off. Crush them down," he said in another tweet.