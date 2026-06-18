 Delhi Police Busts Inter-State Child Trafficking Syndicate, Arrests 12 & Rescues 5 Infants
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Delhi Police Busts Inter-State Child Trafficking Syndicate, Arrests 12 & Rescues 5 Infants

Delhi Police has dismantled an inter-state child trafficking syndicate, arresting 12 individuals and rescuing five infants during a major operation. The network allegedly trafficked and illegally sold newborns and infants across multiple states. Investigators are examining the syndicate's functioning, interstate connections, and the involvement of each accused. More details are expected later.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 18, 2026, 08:44 AM IST
Delhi Police Busts Inter-State Child Trafficking Syndicate, Arrests 12 & Rescues 5 Infants
Delhi Police Busts Inter-State Child Trafficking Syndicate, Arrests 12 & Rescues 5 Infants | Sourced

New Delhi: Delhi Police has busted an inter-state child trafficking syndicate, arrested 12 people and rescued five infants during an operation, an official said on Thursday.

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Accused and trafficking network
The accused are part of a network involved in the trafficking and illegal sale of newborns and infants across states, police said.

Investigators are probing the syndicate's modus operandi, its inter-state links, and the role of each accused.

Press conference details
Further details will be shared at a press conference at the Delhi Police headquarters later in the day.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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