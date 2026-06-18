Delhi Police Busts Inter-State Child Trafficking Syndicate, Arrests 12 & Rescues 5 Infants | Sourced

New Delhi: Delhi Police has busted an inter-state child trafficking syndicate, arrested 12 people and rescued five infants during an operation, an official said on Thursday.

Accused and trafficking network

The accused are part of a network involved in the trafficking and illegal sale of newborns and infants across states, police said.

Investigators are probing the syndicate's modus operandi, its inter-state links, and the role of each accused.

Press conference details

Further details will be shared at a press conference at the Delhi Police headquarters later in the day.

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