Delhi Police Arrests Man For Painting Graffiti Supporting Khalistan On Metro Stations

New Delhi: Delhi Police special cell on Thursday arrested a Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) operative who allegedly spray painted pro-Khalistani graffitis and slogans at Metro stations in Delhi on Sunday, August 27. The prime accused was held from Punjab, said police. The accused has been identified as Preetpal who was arrested from Punjab. He allegedly spray painted the graffiti and slogans supporting the terrorist outfit Sikh For Justice (SFJ) which has been banned in India since 2019. The man wrote "Delhi Banega Khalistan", "Khalistan Zindabad" and “Khalistan Referendum Zindabad” on the walls of five Metro stations in the national capital. The police removed the slogans from the walls by washing it and also registered a complaint in connection with the matter.

The graffiti appeared at five metro stations in Delhi

On Sunday, August 27, in a shocking incident in Delhi, walls of more than five metro stations in the national capital had messages promoting Khalistan and also the name of separatist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) appeared in the graffiti on the metro station walls. "Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad" (Delhi will become Khalistan) and (long live Khalistan) graffiti. Delhi Police had immediately launched a probe into the matter.

Pro-Khalistani graffiti appeared at Delhi metro stations on August 27 ahead of the G20 Summit that will be held in the national capital on September 8 and will conclude on September 10. The graffitis and slogans supporting the Khalistan allegedly by separatist group Sikh For Justice (SFJ) appreared at five metro stations, Shivaji Park, Maadipur, Pashim Vihar, and Nangloi on the Green Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in outer Delhi.

Graffiti appeared ahead of G20 Summit

The graffiti appeared on the walls of the national capital days ahead of the G20 Summit which will be held in Delhi on September 8. The accused spray painted the graffiti and slogans amid high security in the national capital owing to the G20 Summit.

