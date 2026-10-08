Delhi Police Analyses Videos To Identify Protesters Who Allegedly Assaulted Cops During Congress SIR Protest At Jantar Mantar | X /ANI

New Delhi: The Delhi Police is analysing several mobile phone videos in which its personnel, including women police officers and constables, were allegedly assaulted during a Congress protest near Jantar Mantar, police sources said on Thursday.

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The videos are being examined to identify the protesters allegedly involved in the incidents and establish the sequence of events, the sources said.

The Delhi Police is likely to register an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to assault on public servants, obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties and other applicable sections, they said.

The police are also examining footage from other sources to identify those who allegedly manhandled or obstructed police personnel deployed for maintaining law and order during the protest, the sources added.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, along with their supporters, staged a protest on Tuesday and Wednesday over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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