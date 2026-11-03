Delhi Police ACP Manasvi Vashishtha Suspended Day After Leading Rare Protest Outside Police Headquarters

Delhi Police Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashishtha was suspended on Tuesday, a day after he led a rare protest by police personnel outside the Delhi Police Headquarters against the transfer of two officers following a confrontation with lawyers at Shahdara police station.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered Vashishtha's suspension with immediate effect on disciplinary grounds. According to sources, his participation in and leadership of the demonstration, along with his public address to the protesting personnel, were viewed as violations of police force discipline.

The suspension comes amid tensions between the Delhi Police and the legal fraternity following an October 23 confrontation at Shahdara police station in east Delhi, during which advocate Lalit Bansal allegedly sustained a serious head injury.

Why Were Delhi Police Personnel Protesting Outside Headquarters?

On November 2, around 100-150 Delhi Police personnel, including women officers, gathered outside Gate No. 1 of the Police Headquarters on Man Singh Road to protest the transfers of ACP Vashishtha and Shahdara Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Arun Kumar.

The protesting personnel demanded that both officers be reinstated to their previous postings. They also sought action against lawyers allegedly involved in the Shahdara police station incident, including the registration of FIRs over alleged hooliganism.

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The personnel further demanded a standard operating procedure (SOP) to address confrontations between police officers and lawyers, arguing that clear guidelines were needed to prevent similar incidents.

Vashishtha emerged as the face of the demonstration, addressing the gathering and urging the personnel to maintain calm. Protesters also raised slogans, including "Vardi ka apmaan nahi sahenge" (We will not tolerate insult to the uniform).

What Happened During The Shahdara Police Station Incident?

The developments stem from a confrontation at Shahdara police station on October 23, when advocate Lalit Bansal allegedly sustained a serious head injury during a scuffle.

Lawyers subsequently accused Vashishtha, who was then posted in the Gandhi Nagar subdivision, of threatening them by displaying his service revolver when they approached the police station seeking action in the matter.

Following the incident, lawyers at the district courts launched an indefinite strike, demanding action against the police officers involved.

The dispute escalated into a standoff between the legal fraternity and the police department, eventually prompting departmental action against the officers.

ACP Vashishtha, SHO Arun Kumar Transferred After Lawyers' Protest

On October 28, ACP Vashishtha was transferred to the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), while Shahdara SHO Inspector Arun Kumar was shifted to the Security Unit.

The transfers came amid mounting pressure from lawyers, who had been demanding action following the October 23 confrontation.

The lawyers subsequently called off their indefinite strike after the departmental transfers.

However, the decisions triggered resentment among sections of the police force, with personnel questioning the action taken against their colleagues. This discontent eventually culminated in the November 2 demonstration outside Police Headquarters.

Police Commissioner Meets Protesters, Assures Action

During the protest, ACP Vashishtha and other personnel met Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, who held a 'Sampark Sabha' (interaction session) to hear their concerns.

The Police Commissioner reportedly assured the personnel that their genuine grievances would be addressed promptly, with discussions covering issues related to promotions, housing and service conditions, besides concerns surrounding the Shahdara incident.

Senior officers, including DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma, also attempted to persuade the protesters to disperse and maintain discipline.

The demonstration was considered unusual as serving police personnel publicly gathered outside their own headquarters to oppose departmental decisions and demand action on issues concerning their colleagues.

MHA Suspends ACP Manasvi Vashishtha

A day after the demonstration, the Ministry of Home Affairs suspended ACP Manasvi Vashishtha with immediate effect on November 3.

Delhi Police sources confirmed the suspension, with disciplinary concerns reportedly forming the basis of the action. Sources indicated that Vashishtha's role in organising and leading the protest, as well as addressing the gathering, was considered contrary to the discipline expected of serving police personnel.

No detailed public statement explaining the suspension was immediately available.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the October 23 Shahdara police station confrontation remains ongoing, with tensions between sections of the police force and the legal fraternity continuing to draw attention.