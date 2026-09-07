Delhi PG Collapse: Cockroach Janata Party Lists 7 Demands, Seeks Probe Into ‘Nexus’ Between Owners, Politicians - VIDEO

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has put forward a seven-point list of demands following the fatal collapse of a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Delhi, calling for an independent criminal investigation and accountability of officials responsible for ensuring building safety.

‘No Accountability’ Behind Recurring Tragedies

Speaking to news agency ANI, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the incident highlighted a broader failure of accountability, alleging that similar tragedies recur because action taken after such incidents loses momentum after a few months.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Das demanded an independent criminal probe not only into the collapse but also into what he described as a larger “nexus” involving PG owners, politicians and other elements.

Structural Audit Of Buildings Demanded

The party also called for an engineering-grade structural audit of buildings across Delhi and the country, with particular emphasis on schools, colleges and accommodation facilities where students live and study.

Das said students, whom he described as the country’s future, must be provided with a safe environment.

CJP Seeks Records Of 13 District Committees

Another demand concerns the 13 district committees formed after the Hauz Rani incident to inspect buildings, submit regular reports and enforce safety regulations.

Das alleged that the committees had become inactive and demanded that their records be made public within 48 hours. The disclosure, he said, should include details of inspections conducted, buildings sealed, action taken, committee members and the period during which the committees functioned.

Public Database Of Safe PGs Sought

The CJP also sought a publicly searchable database listing PG accommodations that possess mandatory safety certificates and approvals and comply with applicable regulations.

The party said such a system would allow students to verify the safety status of accommodation before moving in.

Time-Bound Construction Of Student Hostels

Calling for greater student housing, Das urged the government to construct hostels within a time-bound framework, pointing to the limited accommodation available through Delhi University compared with the large student population.

Rs 1 Crore Compensation For Families Of Dead

The party demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for each family that lost a child in the tragedy. It also sought Rs 20 lakh in compensation for every person injured in the incident, with the payments to be made within a fixed timeframe.

CJP Seeks Ministerial Accountability

The party's final demand was for ministerial accountability, with Das naming Delhi Urban Development and Planning and Education Minister Ashish Sood.

Das alleged that the 13 committees functioning under the department had become defunct and were no longer carrying out their assigned responsibilities. He said accountability should therefore be fixed at the ministerial level as well.