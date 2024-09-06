Delhi: Pet Dog Kills Stray Puppy After Attacking It Following Instruction Of Owner, Painful Video Surfaces

Delhi, September 5: In a shocking incident reported from Delhi's Gorakhpark Welcome area, a dog owner allegedly instructed his pet to attack a puppy who was out on the street near his house. The video shows the dog attacking the puppy after getting instigated by the pet owner. The puppy cries for help as the dog brutally attacks and bites it, shows the video.

According to news reports, the puppy died after the ferocious attack by the dog. The incident took place at 1 am on Tuesday, September 3, shows the CCTV which captured the incident.

Netizens shared the horrible video showing the attack on the puppy by the dog. The users blamed the dog owner for the incident as it was he who instigated the dog to attack the helpless puppy.

The man also stood and witnessed the attack on the puppy. Even as the dog mauled the puppy and the heartwrenching cries of the puppy filled the air, the man showed no mercy.

Netizens have not taken to X and demanded strict action against the pet owner.

Often, videos surface showing man-animal conflict or stray dogs attacking humans. However, this is the rare incident when a pet dog attacked a stray puppy. But the video clearly shows that it is the pet owner who was responsible for the incident.

It is not clear if the pet owner has been arrested or action taken against him. However, the video only proves the role of careful pet parenting and grooming.

Several netizens are of the view that if the pet owner can instigate his dog to attack at a puppy, he can also do that in the case of humans. People expressed their apprehensions that the incident could repeat again if the man is not arrested or punished for his actions.