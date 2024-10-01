Delhi: 'Our Fate Is Unknown', Says Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk After Detained By Police During Peace March; VIDEO

Activist Sonam Wangchuk detained by Delhi police | X @SonamWangchuk

New Delhi: Environment activist from Ladakh Sonam Wangchuk who was on a peaceful march along with his supporters to the national capital, was detained by Delhi police at the Singhu border on Monday night, the activist informed from his X handle. "Our fate is unknown. We were on a most peaceful march to Bapu’s Samadhi... in the largest democracy in the world, the mother of democracy...(sic)," Wangchuk said.

Posting a video during his detention, the activist said, "I am being detained along with 150 padyatris at Delhi Border, by a police force of 100s, some say 1,000. Many elderly men and women in their 80s and few dozen Army veterans," he said.

I AM BEING DETAINED...

along with 150 padyatris

at Delhi Border, by a police force of 100s some say 1,000.

Many elderly men & women in their 80s and few dozen Army veterans...

Our fate is unknown.

We were on a most peaceful march to Bapu’s Samadhi... in the largest democracy… pic.twitter.com/iPZOJE5uuM — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) September 30, 2024

Opposition Calls Detention 'Unacceptable'

Meanwhile, opposition leaders criticised Wangchuk's detention, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, calling it 'Unacceptable'. "Why are elderly citizens being detained at Delhi’s border for standing up for Ladakh’s future? Modi ji, like with the farmers, this ‘Chakravyuh’ will be broken, and so will your arrogance. You will have to listen to Ladakh’s voice," the leader of opposition said slamming the Modi government.

दिल्ली में आने से कभी किसानों को रोकते हैं, कभी लद्दाख के लोगों को रोकते हैं। क्या दिल्ली किसी एक शख़्स की बपौती है? दिल्ली देश की राजधानी है। दिल्ली में आने का सब को अधिकार है। ये सरासर ग़लत है। निहत्थे शांतिपूर्ण लोगों से आख़िर इन्हें क्या डर लग रहा है? https://t.co/xPTMcLoTfF — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 1, 2024

While, Aam Aadmi Party leaders including former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slammed the central government against Wangchuk's detention saying "everyone has the right to come to the national capital."

Meanwhile, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Apex Body, Leh (ABL) have called for a Ladakh Bandh against the detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk in Delhi. The visuals from Leh Bazaar have surfaced in the internet.

#WATCH | Ladakh bandh called by Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Apex Body, Leh (ABL) against the detention of Activist Sonam Wangchuk in Delhi.



Activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained from the Singhu border last night when he was on his way to hold a march towards Gandhi… pic.twitter.com/L60gPLJzTd — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

What Is 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra'

More than 100 volunteers led by renowned innovator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk were a foot march from Ladakh to New Delhi to urge the central goverment to resume the stalled dialogue on Ladakh's four-point agenda.

The ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra’ was organized by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which along with Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), are spearheading an agitation over the past four years in support of statehood, extension of the Constitution’s sixth schedule, early recruitment process along with a public service commission for Ladakh and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

The talks between Ladakh representatives and the Central government ended in March without any concrete outcome.