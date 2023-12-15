Delhi: Notice Served To OLA Cabs After Driver 'Ill-Treats' Differently Abled Ex-IAF Officer & Para-Athlete Wing Commander Shantanu

OLA Cabs driver mistreats Wing Commander Shantanu | X

New Delhi: Cab services giant Ola was issued a notice by the Chief Commissioner for Persons with with Disabilities for "ill-treating" para-shooter and Wing Commander Shantanu. Wing Commander Shantanu of the Indian Air Force, who has 80% locomotor disability, was "ill-treated" by one of the drivers of the cab aggregator OLA.

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment seeks response

"Considering the allegation to be an affront to the dignity of a person with a disability who happens to be a soldier and also a sportsperson, the Chief Commissioner has sought a response from Ola within 30 days," said a statement by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Here's what happened

The driver allegedly aggressively behaved with the ex-IAF officer and para shooter's wife and asked the couple to get out of the cab. The driver said that he wouldn’t keep and carry the wheelchair in his car.

Aggrieved and humiliated by the rude behaviour and inappropriate language, the air force veteran approached the CCPD (Office of Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities) for action against the driver.

The Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities issued notice to Ola Cabs for ill-treatment meted out to a para shooter, Wing Commander Shantanu, a person with 80% locomotor disability by one of the drivers of the cab aggregator. Considering the allegation to be an affront… pic.twitter.com/qmSXmowg01 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023

Who is Wing Commander Shantanu?

Wing Commander Shantanu's story is the stuff legends are made of and is an inspiration for every person. He suffered severe damage to his spinal cord in an accident in 2017. He was on ventilator support for nearly two months, with 13 broken ribs. He is also the first Indian "para rower" and the first rower from the Indian Air Force.