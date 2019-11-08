Delhi: No Odd-Even on Nov 11,12

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the commuters in the national capital will not have to face the Odd-Even restrictions on November 11 and 12 during the celebration of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The decision came after people from the Sikh community requested the government to relax the rules as they celebrate the birth anniversary of their religion's founder on November 12, Kejriwal told media here.

"Several Sikh organisations came to me with a request to suspend Odd-Even for these two days and we have decided to do that," he said.

The national capital is witnessing Odd-Even scheme from November 4 and it will continue till November 15 to keep the air pollution in check.

During the two days --November 11 and 12, various religious functions will take place, Kejriwal said.

"The 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev is being celebrated through a grand Nagar Kirtan on November 11 and the Guru Parv on November 12. Lakhs of people from the Sikh community are expected to join the celebrations," he told the media.