 Delhi: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Sewer Cleaning Death, Injuries
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 09:20 PM IST
Delhi: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Sewer Cleaning Death, Injuries | File Photo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that one worker died and three others were critically injured while cleaning sewer in Ashok Vihar area of North West Delhi on 16th September, 2025. Reportedly, their co-workers stated that no safety equipment was provided by the private construction company which engaged them for cleaning sewer.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violation. In spite of directions given by the Supreme Court and NHRC advisory issued to all the States / Union Territories to ensure safety of the sanitation workers, such tragic incidents are occurring frequently. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation and Police Commissioner, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. It is expected to include the status of the investigation and health of the injured workers. The details of compensation paid to the next of kin of the deceased and to the injured workers have also been sought.

According to the media report, carried on 18th September, 2025, the Police Control Room had received a call late night on 16th September, 2025 regarding the incident. The Police rushed all the four victims to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital. Doctors declared one of them as brought dead, while the three others were admitted to the ICU in a critical condition. The Manager of the company is being questioned.

