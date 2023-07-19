Delhi News: Pilot, Husband Thrashed By Mob In Dwarka For Torturing Minor Domestic Help, Visuals Surface

A woman pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, were thrashed by a mob in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and torturing her. A video that has gone viral, shows the mob confronting the couple and then dragging and beating them for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old minor who they had employed as domestic help. According to the government of India, any child between the age group of 5-14 employed or made to work is illegal and a punishable offence in India.

The girl has been medically examined. A case was registered by police under section 323, 324, 342 IPC and Child Labour Act, 75 JJ Act. The accused have also been detained, said Delhi Police.

Crowd thrashes couple

In the video that has gone viral, a mob is seen confronting the pilot woman and her husband first. After a brief argument, both of them are seen aplogoising with folded hands. However, the locals shout "beat them" and then the husband is dragged and thrashed by the crowd. The pilot who is in uniform is also thrashed by women in the crowd.

Girl's relative noticed the injury marks

Reports said that the couple had employed a 10-year-old girl to do their household chores. This was about 10 months back. On Wednesday (July 19), a relative of the girl allegedly spotted injury marks on the girl's hands and under one of her eyes, went to the police.

Soon, word was out that the couple had tortured the minor girl. This is when the locals reached the resident of the couple and beat them up after confronting them. Police reached the spot and took the couple with them to the police station. Further investigation in the case is underway.