Delhi: Occultist accuses female domestic help of theft; owners strip, assault her | ANI

Mumbai: The Delhi police have reported a South Delhi family for allegedly assaulting their domestic helper on suspicion of stealing from them after performing an occult ceremony. The family had sought the help of an occultist to determine who had broken into their home ten months before. After performing several rituals, the occultist accused the assistance of stealing; as a result, the family stripped her, and beat her up.

Punishing the victim, the family stripped her in front of other housekeepers and locked her in a room. The woman had eaten rat poison after the humiliation. When her condition worsened, the accused family took her to a hospital, where the incident was reported to the authorities.

Based on the victim's statement, the Maidangarhi police station opened an investigation by filing a case. The 43-year-old victim, who has been employed as a domestic worker for the past two years, reportedly resides with her family in a lavish farmhouse in Ansal Villas, Satbari. In the same farmhouse, the theft happened around ten months back. The property's female owner had summoned an occultist on August 9, who performed a ritual and urged the familyto give all the domestic employees rice and lime. The occultist claimed that the thief is the one whose mouth gets red after eating it.

After consuming the rice, the victim's face went crimson, and the restaurant's owner began beating her. The victim was also stripped naked, held captive in a room for almost 24 hours, and mercilessly beaten by the attacker. On the evening of August 10, the victim pretended to need to use the toilet after consuming rat poison and requested the defendant for her clothes. She claimed that after the humiliation, she had consumed poison to kill herself when her health started to fail.

The domestic help was taken to the hospital, where the police were notified of the situation.