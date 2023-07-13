Delhi News: EU Parliament Voices Concern Over Human Rights Violation In India

Even as Prime Minister Modi travelled to France, the European Parliament on Thursday adopted an urgency resolution on violation of the human rights in India and warning of the existence of the "Hindu majoritarianism" in India.

The resolution calls on the Indian government to "promptly halt the ongoing ethnic and religious violence," particularly in the state of Manipur. It said: "Since May 3, 2023, there has been an ongoing armed conflict in Manipur, in which over 120 people have died and how on April 7, the Indian government reportedly targeted Adivasis -- indigenous peoples -- with an aerial bombing.

Manipur conflict caught EU Parliament's attention

Since May 3, 2023, there has been an ongoing armed conflict in Manipur, North-Eastern India, in which over 120 people have died, said the London Story.

"The European Parliament thus joins a global movement denouncing increasing authoritarianism and human rights violations in India," says The Hague-based London Story, an Indian diaspora-led human rights organisations, with presence all across the Europe.