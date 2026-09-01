Delhi-NCR Rain Alert: Heavy Showers Lash Capital, IMD Issues Orange & Yellow Alerts

Representative Image | PTI

Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday with showers lashing several parts of the national capital and neighbouring areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for parts of the region, warning residents to remain cautious as rain activity is expected to continue.

The downpour has raised the possibility of waterlogging, traffic disruptions and localised flooding across low-lying areas, adding to concerns for commuters during peak hours.

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts

According to a report by Hindustan Times, parts of Delhi are under an orange alert, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall, while yellow alerts have been issued for other areas across the National Capital Region.

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The weather system is also affecting neighbouring regions, including parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, where residents have been advised to monitor weather updates and exercise caution.

Thunderstorms, Lightning Also Expected

Along with heavy showers, the weather conditions could bring thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Some forecasts have indicated winds reaching around 40 kmph during intense weather activity.

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The combination of heavy rain and strong winds could lead to reduced visibility on roads and difficult driving conditions, particularly during periods of intense rainfall.

Waterlogging, Traffic Disruptions Likely

With heavy showers continuing across Delhi-NCR, commuters could face waterlogging and traffic slowdowns in vulnerable stretches. Localised flooding is also possible in areas where drainage systems struggle to cope with intense spells of rain.

Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during intense rainfall and remain alert to changing weather conditions.

Rain Activity to Continue

The latest IMD outlook indicates that unsettled weather conditions will persist over the region in the coming days. The department's September 1 warning bulletin indicates heavy rain and thunderstorms for Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on September 2, with similar conditions forecast on September 3 and 4.

As the weather situation remains dynamic, residents should rely on the latest IMD advisories for location-specific warnings and updates.

The situation remains developing, with further updates expected as rainfall activity continues across Delhi-NCR.