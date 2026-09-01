Madhya Pradesh September 1, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood Alert in MP; Mandakini Flows 2 Metres Above Danger Mark In Chitrakoot, 6 Villages On Alert

Madhya Pradesh September 1, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood Alert in MP; Mandakini Flows 2 Metres Above Danger Mark, 6 Villages On Alert | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The flood threat has increased in several parts of Madhya Pradesh after continuous heavy rainfall, with Satna and nearby areas witnessing rising water levels in rivers and streams.

In Chitrakoot, the Mandakini River is flowing nearly two metres above the danger mark. The Simrawal River and several other rivers and streams are also in spate following the heavy rainfall.

The rising water has disrupted road connectivity in several areas. The Majhgawan-Pahadikheda link road has been blocked, while roads and houses in Paldev Gram Panchayat have been flooded.

Authorities have alerted residents of 36 villages located along the Simrawal River in Satna. In Chitrakoot's Ramghat area, around 300 shops have reportedly been submerged in floodwater.

Administrative and police teams are monitoring the situation in the affected areas and keeping a close watch on water levels.

Weather on Tuesday

The weather department has issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in Umaria and Balaghat on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Katni, Maihar, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Jabalpur, Mandla, Seoni and Chhindwara.

Several other districts may also receive rain ranging from light to heavy intensity.

These include Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

What do meteorologists say?

The weather system is expected to remain active over Madhya Pradesh for the next few days. With several rivers and streams already running high, authorities in vulnerable areas are keeping a close watch on the situation.

Residents in flood-prone and low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert and avoid going near swollen rivers, streams and other water bodies.

Rainfall Records

Madhya Pradesh has received around 74% of its average annual rainfall during the current monsoon season. The state has received around 27.7 inches of rain so far.

August alone brought around 12 inches of rainfall across the state. Madhya Pradesh now needs another 9.6 inches of rain in September to cross the normal seasonal rainfall figure of 37.3 inches.

With heavy and very heavy rain expected in several districts over the next four days, the rainfall figure is likely to rise further.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, along with an active trough, is influencing weather conditions over Madhya Pradesh.

The weather system is expected to bring heavy rain to several parts of the state until September 4.

Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, Sagar, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Ujjain and Gwalior-Chambal divisions are likely to receive heavy rainfall during this period.