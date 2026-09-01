Justice Alpesh Kogje Recommended As Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended Justice Alpesh Yeshvant Kogje of the Gujarat High Court for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The Collegium held a meeting on Monday, during which it recommended Justice Kogje for the post of Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Justice Vivek Rusia is currently serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

More about Justice Alpesh Yeshvant Kogje

Age: Justice Alpesh Y. Kogje is 57 years old. He was born on July 16, 1969.

Education: He completed his B.Sc. in Chemistry in 1990 and earned his LL.B. degree in 1993.

Legal career: Justice Kogje started practising law in 1993 and has had a long career in the legal field.

Government service: He was appointed Assistant Government Pleader in 2001 and Additional Public Prosecutor in 2002. He continued as Additional Public Prosecutor until 2007.

Other responsibilities: He served as Standing Counsel for the Central Excise and Customs Department from 2008. He was also appointed Special Public Prosecutor for the Special Investigation Team in the Gujarat High Court in 2011 and served as Special Counsel for the Special Task Force.

Judicial career: Justice Kogje was appointed an Additional Judge of the Gujarat High Court on April 6, 2016. He was later confirmed as a permanent judge on March 15, 2018.

Retirement: He is scheduled to retire on July 15, 2031.