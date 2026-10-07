Delhi: Nagaland Woman Alleges Men Tried To Force Her Into Mercedes, Assaulted Her Friends With Hockey Sticks In Chanakyapuri; 3 Arrested

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New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested three men in connection with an alleged assault involving a 28-year-old woman from Nagaland and her friends at the parking area of a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri in the early hours of October 4.

The accused have been identified as Divyanshu, Gaurav and Mohit. According to police, the woman alleged in her complaint that the three men arrived in a white Mercedes, misbehaved with her and attempted to force her into the vehicle.

Woman Alleges Attempt To Force Her Into Car

According to the woman's written complaint, she and a female friend had stepped out to use the washroom when the alleged incident took place at around 3:30 am.

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The woman alleged that the three men approached them near the exit gate and tried to force them into their car. In her complaint, she described the incident as an alleged attempt to kidnap and assault them.

She further alleged that when her male friends intervened to protect them, the accused attacked them.

Friends Allegedly Attacked With Hockey Sticks, Iron Rods

The woman's complaint stated that her friends Ayush, Udbhav and Samarth were allegedly assaulted after they intervened.

According to her account, the accused allegedly used hockey sticks and iron rods to attack the men and also punched them in the face. The alleged assault left the friends injured, with one of them reportedly suffering injuries to his teeth.

The woman also told police that she noted down the registration number of the white Mercedes, which subsequently helped investigators identify the accused.

Three Men Arrested

Delhi Police registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections relating to causing hurt, wrongful restraint and common intention.

Police subsequently identified and arrested the three accused Divyanshu, Gaurav and Mohit in connection with the case.

The investigation is underway, and police are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident and the roles of the accused. The allegations made in the complaint are subject to investigation and any subsequent legal proceedings.