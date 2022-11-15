e-Paper Get App
Delhi murder case: Accused Aftab taken to the spot in Chhatarpur forest where he allegedly disposed off parts of Shraddha's body

Police are searching for the weapon used to chop her body into pieces.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
Accused Aftab Poonawala, is being brought out of Mehrauli Police Station | Twitter/ANI
Delhi: Accused Aftab Poonawala is being taken to the spot in the jungle where he allegedly disposed off parts of Shraddha's body. He is being brought out of Mehrauli Police Station.

According to Delhi Police, Aftab dumped Shraddha's phone, her last location being traced so that it can be retrieved. Police are searching for the weapon used to chop her body into pieces. He used her Instagram account until June to give an impression of her being alive.

"We demand death penalty for Aftab. I trust Delhi Police & probe moving in right direction. Shraddha was close to her uncle, didn't talk to me much. I was never in touch with Aftab. I lodged the 1st complaint in Vasai," Vikas Walker, Shraddha's father told news agency ANI.

