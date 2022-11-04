Delhi Municipal Polls: Voting on December 4; results to be announced on December 7

The voting for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections in Delhi is to be held on December 4.
"The issue of notification will be on Nov 7 and will end on Nov 14. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is November 19. Voting for the polls will be on December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7," said Vijay Dev, Delhi State Election Commissioner.
The results for the same will be declared on December 7, 2022.
The BJP, which has governed the civic bodies since 2007, is pitted against a resurgent Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.
Earlier this year, the Centre unified the city's three municipal corporations under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and reduced the total number of wards to 250 from 272.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)