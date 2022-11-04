Delhi Municipal Polls: Voting on December 4; results to be announced on December 7 | Representative Photo

The voting for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections in Delhi is to be held on December 4.

"The issue of notification will be on Nov 7 and will end on Nov 14. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is November 19. Voting for the polls will be on December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7," said Vijay Dev, Delhi State Election Commissioner.

The results for the same will be declared on December 7, 2022.

We completed the delimitation process in Delhi. Polling stations were redrawn. Now we are prepared for 250 wards in Delhi. Municipal corporation of Delhi has jurisdiction in 68 constituencies. 42 seats reserved for SCs:Vijay Dev, Delhi State Election Commissioner pic.twitter.com/yv2GJFPqmT — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

The BJP, which has governed the civic bodies since 2007, is pitted against a resurgent Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

Earlier this year, the Centre unified the city's three municipal corporations under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and reduced the total number of wards to 250 from 272.