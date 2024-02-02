 Delhi: Mother Abandons Her Infant & Toddler On Road In Jahangirpuri; Heart-Breaking Video Surfaces
Delhi: Mother Abandons Her Infant & Toddler On Road In Jahangirpuri; Heart-Breaking Video Surfaces

The infant can be seen crawling and the other children can seen following the mother.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 04:17 PM IST
article-image

In a distressing incident caught on CCTV, a woman was seen abandoning her two children – a toddler and an infant – in Delhi's Janhangirpuri. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, with users calling for action against the woman.

The heart-wrenching video showed the woman carrying her infant child in her arm, with the toddler standing next to her. She stood in front of the gate of a house and then moves to a corner of the road. She then put the infant on the ground and quickly ran away, abandoning the children.

Watch the heart-breaking video below

Distraught children follow mother

The infant can be seen crawling and the toddler can be seen following the mother. Screams of the crying children can be heard in the footage.

The North-West District Police sprang into action after the video began gaining traction on social media.

The police launched a thorough investigation into the matter and found that the location of the incident to be Jahangirpuri B-Block.

Woman fled to Assam

According to reports, the woman's husband was involved in a dispute and had left for his village in Assam. This angered the woman, prompting her to take the extreme step. Police learned that the woman abandoned her children outside her cousin's house before heading to Assam herself.

