 Delhi Minor Girl Rape Case: Accused Premoday Khakha & Wife Seema Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
The accused and his wife were arrested on Monday, August 21 after furore over the case.

Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Accused Premoday Khakha and his wife arrested by police on August 21 | ANI

In the Delhi minor girl raped by government official case, the Tis Hazari Court special POCSO judge sent the accused official Premoday Khakha and his wife Seema Rani were sent to 14-days judicial custody. The accused and his wife were arrested on Monday, August 21 after furore over the case. The accused had allegedly raped and impregnated the victim minor girl, who was daughter of his deceased friend, for several months between 2020-2021. Seema Rani, the wife of accused Premoday Khakha, allegedly gave abortion pills or medication to the minor girl to terminate the pregnancy.

