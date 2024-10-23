Delhi Minister Gopal Rai Writes To Union Environment Minister Seeking Approval For Meeting To Implement Cloud Seeding Amid Worsening Air Pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai | ANI

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday (October 23) wrote to Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, requesting him to convene an all-stakeholder meeting to approve cloud seeding in Delhi in view of the worsening air pollution situation in the national capital.

The letter comes amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi at the onset of winter. Every year during October-November, Delhi suffers from toxic air quality, putting the lives of its citizens in danger.

"Delhi Government has already implemented the Winter Action Plan w.e.f 25 Sept., 2024 to combat air pollution and is making continuous efforts to explore alternate solutions for immediate relief, in case air quality become severe," the letter reads.

The letter than makes the case for Cloud seeding.

What Is Cloud Seeding?

"Cloud seeding is a process that involves the artificial induction of rain, to reduce air pollution by washing out pollutants from the atmosphere," the letter states.

The Government of Delhi previously explored cloud seeding as an emergency measure to artificially induce rain and reduce air pollution during such critical periods and noticed that prior clearances from various Central Government agencies are required to implement the same," the letter claims further.

"Considering that Air Quality in Delhi is likely to turn severe during November, I believe it is imperative to consider the feasibility of this method in our context."

"I once again request you to immediately convene meetings with all relevant stakeholders viz. representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of Delhi, DGCA, Ministry of Defence, MHA, Special Protection Group, Airport Authority of India, CPCB, IMD, Bureau of Civil Aviation and other concerned agencies to focus on coordinating efforts to implement cloud seeding and evaluate its feasibility, as an emergency measure," the minister requested in the letter.